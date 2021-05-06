Aldi’s Selling a 4-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set for Super Cheap

If you haven’t already stocked up on patio furniture that’ll help you live your best, #HotVaxSummer life, then we have great news for you: Aldi‘s specials this week include a slew of incredible deals on outdoor seating. We’re talking stacking rockers, oversized stacking chairs, side tables, seat pads and chair cushions, and even a four-piece set on sale for a steal.

This week’s Aldi Finds include more than Mother’s Day gifts. They’re selling more than a dozen must-have, affordable garden and patio items, from canopy lights and lanterns to gardening accessories and even a four-tier greenhouse. But it’s the outdoor furniture that caught our attention.

For starters, Aldi has stacking rockers and oversized stacking chairs for sale for $34.99 and $24.99 each, respectively. Both boast fade-resistant, breathable sling fabric, as well as a powder-coated steel frame. They also come with a one-year warranty.

The Belavi 4-Piece Conversation Set, on the other hand, comes with two chairs, one loveseat, and one coffee table — and for just $119.99. The seats are padded for added comfort, and each piece is made with a sturdy, powder-coated steel frame for durability. And while Amazon may sell four-piece sets for a similar price, the seats aren’t padded.

This isn’t the first time Aldi has sold an outdoor set for cheap. Last year, they sold a set that looked very similar but was called the Gardenline 4-Piece Conversation Set and sold for $99.99, Aldi Reviewer reports. And according to one reviewer, this year’s set is comfier and sturdier than last year’s.

“It is really nice and seems to be very sturdy. The mesh is better than the one last year that had cushions. You don’t have to worry about taking them in and out every day,” they write.

Sold? Great! Now, get to your local Aldi as soon as possible because this deal won’t last long.

