Costco’s Selling a 3-Piece Outdoor Recliner Set for an Absolute Steal

With summer currently underway, we can think of no better, more relaxing way to soak up the ways than next to your pool in your own backyard. But instead of laying out on a lounge chair, why not max out on comfort and kick back in an outdoor recliner? That’s right, outdoor recliners actually exist, and Costco currently offers the mother of all deals: the Barcalounger Layton 3-Piece Recliner Set for less than $1,000.

“Super comfy 3 piece patio furniture recliner set for $799.99!” writes Costco Deals, who added that the set was spotted in Aloha, OR.

For about $800, the Barcalounger Layton 3-Piece Recliner Set comes with two recliners and one resin wicker side table. The high-quality pieces are made with a no-rust aluminum frame, feature the Leggett & Platt three-position reclining mechanism, and boast Sunbrella fabric, which is well-known for being breathable, incredibly easy to clean (just use mild soap and water, and rinse), and UV, water, mold and mildew resistant.

“These chairs were VERY comfortable and are built for outdoors,” writes Costco Fan.

Currently, the set is only available in select stores, so keep an eye out for it the next time you’re shopping at your local Costco.

Online, Costco does sell a much more expensive version of the set: the six-piece Barcalounger Stevens Point Theater Set. For $1,999.99, the set includes one three-seater curved sofa with four toss pillows, two woven aluminum recliners, one boat-shaped ottoman, and two inset painted glass-top wedge side tables.

Barcalounger Stevens Point Theater Set $1,999.99

On Amazon, however, we did find a handful of great alternatives to Costco’s three-piece outdoor recliner set.

For starters, we love this three-piece outdoor lounge chair set by Incbruce, for $500. The stylish set comes with two reclining chairs and an umbrella side stand.

Incbruce 3-Piece Outdoor Lounge Chair Set $499.98 on Amazon.com

For about the same price, you can get this gorgeous five-piece wicker patio furniture set that comes with two single chairs (that don’t necessarily recline, but do come with two large ottomans that can be tucked under the chairs), and a coffee table.

PAMAPIC 5-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set $429.99 on Amazon.com

Or, if you want to purchase a single reclining chair, we recommend BABYLON’s wicker outdoor recliner.

BABYLON Outdoor Recliner $399 on Amazon.com

