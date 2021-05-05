This 40% Off Discount on Martha Stewart Living Is Too Good to Miss & It’s the Perfect Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift

PSA: Mother’s Day is this Sunday—do you have a gift for mom? If the answer is no (and even if it is yes), then we have the perfect last-minute gift that’ll knock mom’s socks off and will arrive on time. The solution for all you procrastinators: A subscription to her favorite magazine, Martha Stewart Living. And the cherry on top? We’ve got an exclusive 40 percent off discount code just for you, which brings a one-year subscription down to just $5!

Related story Martha Stewart's Cooking Class Is A Perfect Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Idea

If you’ve got a Martha Stewart-obsessed mama, then this is the ultimate (and foolproof!) present for her. After all, what else is there to get the woman who literally has it all? To get this can’t-miss deal, use the code SHEKNOWS40 at checkout through the Meredith Magazine Store. You can also use this code sitewide, so if she already has a Martha Stewart Living subscription or if PEOPLE Royals or Shape is more her jam, you can still take advantage of this unreal deal (exclusions apply).

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Meredith Magazine Store is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Meredith Magazine Store.

Full Year Subscription to Martha Stewart Living $5 Buy now Sign Up

But wait, there’s more! You can also get mom a Martha Stewart Living package that includes a year subscription to Real Simple to give her double the inspiration to make her life easier. The price right now for both is $16.99, which is already a steal, but SheKnows’ exclusive code brings down the price to just $10. Nope, you’re not dreaming.

If you haven’t yet perused the Meredith Magazine Store, it’s the go-to spot to sign up for subscriptions to top lifestyle magazines for way less than newsstand prices. Shop top magazines like PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Shape, Travel & Leisure, and Food & Wine.

And since Father’s Day is just around the corner too, why not get ahead of the game and buy dad a subscription to his favorite magazines too? The Meredith Magazine Store offers plenty of titles that are dad-approved: Sports Illustrated, TIME, Car and Driver, and Esquire to name a few.

Just like that, you’ve found the perfect last-minute Mother’s Day gift (and presents for everyone on your list) that you can send instantly with plenty of time to spare. Don’t forget to treat yourself to a subscription too!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: