Oprah’s Go-to Cookware Brand Is Having a Can’t-Miss Sale & Almost Everything Is Discounted

Around here, we don’t take celebrity recommendations lightly. And when Oprah gives her stamp of approval on an item, it’s basically a given that it will be added into our carts immediately. We don’t make the rules people! We’ve been keeping up with Oprah-approved products for a while now and it’s safe to say that the mogul has not let us down yet — nor do we expect her to anytime soon. One of the items she swears by is the 7-piece HexClad cookware set, which was included in Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2019. And if you’ve been looking to swap out your current kitchen essentials after a year of pandemic cooking or a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, you’re in luck, because HexClad currently has items up to 30 percent off — and you don’t want to miss out.

Related story The 8 Best Shower Curtains & Liners to Buy That Keep Mildew at Bay

Whether you’re looking to add just one more piece to your collection or you’re wanting to do a complete refresh of your kitchen tools, we’ve got you covered. Part of why shoppers love HexClad is because its products are the only true hybrid cookware, meaning that they’re both non-stick and stainless steel — resulting in a quick and easy cleanup time for us! Below, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite items, and we have a feeling you’ll love them too.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

14″ HexClad Hybrid Pan With Lid

Image: Hexclad.

This large frying pan is perfect for meal prepping or everyday use. Plus with a tool as versatile as this, you’ll quickly see how great of an investment this piece is.

Buy Now $179.99 Buy now Sign Up

12″ Hybrid Wok With Lid

Image: Hexclad.

Pasta night? This HexClad Wok will work like a charm. Use it for stirfrys, sauces, pasta, soup, and more.

Buy Now $179 Buy now Sign Up

7 Piece HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set With Lids & Wok

Image: Hexclad.

Equipped with at 12″ Pan, 10″ Pan, 8″ Pan, and a 12” Wok this 7-piece set includes all of the essentials.

Buy Now $399.99 Buy now Sign Up

13 Piece Hexclad Hybrid Cookware Set With Lids

Image: Hexclad.

If you’re looking to give your kitchen a makeover, look no further than this 13-piece set. Including a 12″ Pan, 10″ Pan 8″ Pan, 12″ Wok, 2-Quart Pot, 3-Quart Pot, and an 8-Quart Pot, you’ll be able to transform and elevate your day-to-day tools.