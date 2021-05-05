This Anthropologie Mirror Dupe On Amazon Costs A Fraction Of The Price

We love Anthropologie for their clothing, especially since they started offering plus sizes. But their home decor is actually pretty amazing, too. They offer up a selection of high-end, boho-glam furniture, home accessories, and, of course, mirrors. In fact, their mirrors have become so iconic, some brands (like Wayfair) have started selling their own versions for a more affordable price. After all, who has $500 to drop on a mirror? We wish we did, but thanks to Amazon, we can get the Anthro look we love for way less, with their version of Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose Mirror.

The Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirror has a beautifully ornate, golden frame. But it’s pricey. The smallest size, a 3 foot mirror, costs $498, and the largest one will set you back more than $1,500.

Amazon’s Anthropologie mirror look-alike is a fraction of the price.

The Hamilton Hills Top Gold Baroque Wall Mirror has the same ornate golden frame look, but the 28″x42″ size mirror (a little bigger than the smallest size at Anthroplogie) is just $219.99.

They have a larger, horizontally-aligned version, a 40″x30″ mirror, that’s also reasonably priced, coming in at just $223.99.

Both of these gold-framed mirrors make a big statement, whether they’re hung in your entryway, bathroom, or bedroom. Best of all, they’ll leave a little extra room in your budget for picking up a few other home decor items, too.

