Costco Is Selling An Adorable Set Of Pool Floats Shaped Like Our Favorite Summer Fruit

Having a quality water float can totally change your pool experience. We’ve all lounged on a float that kept sinking, flipping, or was just super uncomfortable. Costco has some fantastic summer accessories like beach towels, a lounging pool float, and even chic poolside chairs. They’re now selling some adorable pool floats that both you and your kids will absolutely love. They’re shaped like watermelons and they’re seriously so cute.

The popular Instagram account @costcodealsonline shared the deal writing, “☀️Oh to be relaxing and lounging in a pool, soaking up those sun rays while floating on this Watermelon Pool Float available in a 2 pack now on Costco.com for $69.99 with shipping & handling included.” We love that these can be found online, meaning no matter your location, you can get your hands on them.

We also think it’s awesome that they are made from 100% recycled PVC. It has two beverage holders making it perfect for two people to lounge together. It’s also got a lanyard connection point so you can attach multiple floats together. Overall, we think this is an awesome deal for $70. You get two awesome floats for under $40 each.

Definitely check this deal out for yourself here. You’re going to love having a cute pool float to elevate your summer pool experience. We really think both you and your kids will love the fun shape and size. If you don’t have a Costco membership, you can purchase one here. We’ve loved how much we’ve saved shopping at Costco, and we have a feeling you will too.