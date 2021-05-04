It’s May the 4th, which is also known as Star Wars Day – “May the Fourth be with you,” get it? We usually celebrate by plunking ourselves down in front of the TV for an epic movie marathon with Star Wars-themed snacks or to binge the latest season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, but this year, we think it would be nice to unplug a little bit. That’s why we’re loving these Star Wars board games on Amazon. Sure, you can play them today, but what we really love is that these interactive games bring the Star Wars universe to life every time you open the box.

Whether you’re playing alone or with a group of ten, these Star Wars board and card games will keep you entertained.

Star Wars: Unlock!

Inspired by escape rooms, this cooperative card game has three different 60-minute Star Wars adventures to play through. Are you a rebel, a smuggler, or an imperial agent? Each character unlocks a different adventure.

Star Wars: Empire vs. Rebellion

Think of this strategic card game for two as an updated Star Wars version of the classic card game war. The Empire and the Rebel Alliance face off in this fast-paced game, with cards featuring your favorite Star Wars characters, and strategy cards that make the game even more interesting.

Rory’s Story Cubes: Star Wars

This creative storytelling game uses a set of cubes decorated with iconic Star Wars images to prompt imaginative retellings of your favorite Star Wars adventures, or inspire you to make up totally new ones for your favorite characters. You can play with up to 10 people and the rules are easy to follow, making this a super fun party game.

Star Wars Destiny

16 dice and two packs of cards are the backbone of this easy-to-learn Star Wars tabletop game. Rey and Poe are battling Kylo Ren and Captain Phasma, and your cards and rolls of the dice will determine their fates. Once you play through the original game enough times, there are exciting expansion packs featuring classic characters Luke Skywalker and Boba Fett, too.

