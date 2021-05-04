This Best-Selling Margarita Glass On Amazon Will Keep Your Drink Chilled — Just in Time for Summer Sipping

We can’t deny it: Nothing beats a frozen margarita on a hot summer day. It’s probably our favorite summer cocktail (not that we want to choose!). There’s just something about that citrusy lime flavor and punch from the tequila that’s just unbeatable. If you’re a margarita lover like us, you’ve probably tried different ways to jazz up the classic, but have you changed up what you drink it in? Of course, it needs to be a margarita glass, but what if we told you there’s a way to keep your frozen drinks colder for longer and still enjoy that margarita glass shape? Amazon is selling a margarita glass that can do just that, and more.

Amazon is selling a stemless margarita glass made by HOST and it’s actually a best seller. Don’t worry, these are actually made of BPA-free plastic, making them pretty durable. It contains a built-in cooling gel layer that’s freezable and thus keeps your drink cold. Just pop the glasses in the freezer and take them out when you’re ready to enjoy your margarita. We just love how it keeps your cocktail chilled without diluting it the way melting ice does. Seriously, why didn’t we think of that?! We also love the grip on these — it keeps your hand from getting as cold as your drink, making them comfortable to hold.

The cost is pretty cool, too: $11.99 apiece.

We think these really are a summer must-have, especially if you plan on spending some much-needed time outside in the warm weather. Who doesn’t enjoy a nice refreshing cocktail on a hot summer’s day — especially when that drink can stay cold extra-long?

