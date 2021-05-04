Amazon Just Dropped an AAPI-Owned Section With Gorgeous Finds & They Make Perfect Mother’s Day Gifts

It’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and in the wake of recent attacks on AAPI people, we need to do all we can to support them to put an end to the violence and discrimination. From attending protests and donating money and time to AAPI organizations in your area to supporting AAPI-owned businesses, there are so many ways to get involved. And now, Amazon just made it a breeze to vote with your dollars, thanks to their curated AAPI-owned section that’s full of handcrafted skincare, jewelry, and accessories.

Mother’s Day just so happens to be less than a week away, so if you’re in a pinch and on the hunt for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift that, well, doesn’t look so last minute, you’ve come to the right place. From one-of-a-kind jewelry she’s sure to love to candles that feel like a spa day in a jar, these impressive finds honestly don’t even look like they came from Amazon. Ahead, check out the best finds from Amazon’s newly launched AAPI-owned section, and make sure to get yourself something too—it’s all for a good cause!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nature-Inspired Jewelry

Image: Kahili Creations Store.

No need to rush to a fancy jewelry boutique to buy mom the gorgeous baubles of her dreams. Amazon seller Kahili Creations offers handcrafted jewelry inspired by nature that look like literal works of art. From earrings to necklaces, you can find a variety of jewelry mom will love—all under $60!

Labradorite Earrings 14/20 Rose Gold-filled $59.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Soy Blend Candles

Image: Trail575.

These soothing soy blend candles will help you escape to your favorite place in nature. With relaxing scents like jasmine, pine, and eucalyptus, you’ll instantly be transported to a zen environment—it’s basically a spa in a jar.

Jasmine Blooms Scented Soy Blend Candle $35 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Dreamy Journals

Image: SOOTHI Containers of Creativity Store.

This AAPI Amazon store specializes in stunning handmade leather journals that you’ll want to hold on to forever—and they’re perfect for the writer, creative person, or avid journaler in your life. They’re also sustainably made from recycled and earth-friendly materials.

Moon Phases Leather Handmade Journal with Map Design $54 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Plant-Based Skincare

Image: Essance Skincare.

Essance Skincare offers small-batch skincare, rooted in plant medicine. From eye cream to shampoo and cuticle softener, this AAPI-owned storefront offers all the skincare essentials you need.

Essance Skincare Organic Aloe Therapy Body Creme $17 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

