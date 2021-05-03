Costco Is Selling Succulents in Seriously Chic Planters & We Want Them All

Plants always brighten up any space — a nice assortment of plants can just make a room feel so much more welcoming, and depending on the type you get, can even improve the air quality in any room. We’re always on the lookout for chic plants and planters, whether real or faux, and Costco is one of our favorite places to score incredible deals on greenery, be it a lavender bush, an avocado tree, or a hanging flower basket. The warehouse giant has also become our go-to for succulents, and right now Costco is selling a 3-pack of succulents that come pre-potted in seriously chic blue and white planters, making them ready to place anywhere in your home. Oh, and the price? Amazing, as usual.

The popular Instagram account @costcoguide shared the gorgeous find, writing, “If you see these succulents at Costco, grab them! They sell out fast! I didn’t, and I’m regretting it now.” Honestly, if we miss out on getting our hands on these we’ll be sad too. I mean, just look at how pretty they are! And if you’re looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift, hello — this right here is a great option for any plant-loving mama, and you can’t beat the $20 price.

Honestly, succulents can jazz up any space, and they also make for perfect housewarming gifts. At a price like this, we have a feeling they’re going to sell out fast. So hurry to your local Costco to get your hands on these adorable little plants before they’re all gone.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, you can also snag plenty of cute succulent sets on Amazon.

