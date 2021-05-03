Lizzo’s Favorite ‘Booty-Lifting’ TikTok Leggings Come in a Biker Shorts Style—& Yep, They’re On Amazon!

It’s finally starting to feel like summer, and that means we’re packing away our leggings until fall rolls around. So, that means it’s time to restock your warm-weather workout wardrobe, and we’ve found the only pair of biker shorts you’ll ever need. Remember those TikTok-famous “booty-lifting” leggings on Amazon (that Lizzo even raved about)? Well, we just discovered they come in a shorts version (among other TikTok finds on Amazon), so now your summer wardrobe is complete.

These must-have biker shorts boast all the same booty-flattering features you love about the OG pair of leggings: high-waist band that stays put, ultra-stretch fabric for all-day comfort, and of course—they make your behind look out of this world. You can shop them in a rainbow of colors and even patterns (yes, there’s tie dye), so stock up now so you’re ready all spring and summer long. They’re available in sizes XS-XXL.

Biker shorts have certainly made a comeback over the last year, and they are here to stay. Perfect for wearing at home with a baggy tee, for sweaty outdoor workouts, or just running errands—they’re the ultimate mom wardrobe essential you never knew you needed. And starting at just $16.99 for a pair, they’re at least half the price of name brand versions, so you’ll want to grab a few pairs.

