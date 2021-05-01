Funboy’s Viral Pool Float With a 10K Waiting List is Finally Back in Stock

On those hot summer days where you’re wanting to do nothing more than take a relaxing dip in the pool, having a quality pool float at your disposal is sure to maximize your leisure experience. Don’t get us wrong, we love swimming as much as the next gal, but every once in a while we’re fans of applying a good amount of sunscreen and just sitting back to sunbathe. And if you’re wanting to lounge in style, look no further than Funboy’s website to find a variety of unique inflatables. In fact, their popular Giant Cabana Dayclub float that fits four people was so highly coveted, it quickly sold out and amassed a waitlist of 10,000. But now, after a year of waiting, it’s finally back in stock — and you’re not going to want to miss out.

Giant Cabana Dayclub

Image: Funboy.

Why do picnics in the park when you can have a totally luxe version of one with this pool float instead?! The limited-edition float features dual mesh foot baths so you can keep cool and a central storage compartment for drinks or even a speaker.

The 10-foot inflatable also includes four cup holders and a central cooler, so you can comfortably sit back and relax for hours.

We don’t know about you, but we’re definitely adding this to our list of summer must-haves!

