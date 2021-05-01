Target Is Selling Stacking Egg Chairs That Are Perfect for Your Patio

As the spring days get warmer, all of our attention is being redirected to planning outdoor activities. Yep, summer is around the corner, and we’re making sure we have everything we need to celebrate the season in the best way. We’ve already started searching for comfy furniture to add to our patio so we’ll be able to use it during any upcoming socially distant gathering — or just when we’re in the mood to bask in the sun on our own. In times like these, we love turning to trusty stores like Target for quality patio furniture that fits right into our backyard (and our budget). And our latest find is perfect for those who live in small spaces: a stackable patio egg chair. Take a peek at this chic seating option below:

Popular Instagram account @targetdoesitagain shared the find — Project 62’s Fisher stacking patio egg chair — on Instagram, noting the budget-friendly price: $85 and color options.

The egg chair design is such a trendy look and you’re sure to find it all over your Instagram feed this summer — that is, if you haven’t seen it on TikTok already. We love that this iteration can be stacked and stored when they’re not in use. That way you can go about using your space whatever way your heart desires — like with these super chic adult-sized inflatable pools — without worrying about the furniture being in the way.

Whatever you choose to fill your space with, it’s great that you’ll be able to whip these chairs out when you have company without having to commit to the look 24/7.

Fisher Stacking Patio Egg Chair – Project 62

And if you love this look but want a coordinated set, Amazon has a similar option available that includes two chairs and a matching glass-top table.

