We always have our eye on how to snag the best deals on all things beauty. After all, you shouldn’t have to break the bank to achieve glowy skin and salon-worthy hairstyles. And with Mother’s Day around the corner, there’s only more reason to track the latest sales. So when we found out that there’s a super-easy way to score 20 percent off at Ulta — we immediately took note. Here’s what all you have to do: buy online and pick up your new goodies in-store or curbside. Yep, it’s that simple. When you check out, use the code ‘BOPIS21’, and boom — you’re able to splurge on all your favorite products with a major price drop. But you’ll have to hurry as the sale only lasts until tonight. Before you take a gander on Ulta’s website for Mother’s Day gift ideas or you’re looking to spoil yourself (no judgment here!) we’ve rounded up all the must-have items you should have on your radar. From the Oprah-approved Philosophy moisturizer to the summer-ready IT cosmetics CC+ we’ve gone ahead and picked out our favorites. You’re welcome!

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

Image: Ulta.

This Philosophy cleanser is a cult-favorite item that has stood the test of time. Now that summer is approaching you’re sure to get a buildup of foundation underneath your mask — get ahead of your maskne problems with this effective cleanser.

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

Image: Ulta.

When it comes to skincare, applying sunscreen is the number one, non-negotiable item you absolutely should be using every day. And with sunnier days on the horizon, you’ll it more than ever. Use this tried and true It Cosmetics CC cream to add a touch of coverage to your sunscreen.

Sebastian Shaper Hairspray

Image: Ulta.

We don’t know about you, but we’re ready to ditch our messy buns and show up with salon-worthy hairstyles all season long. Use this lightweight hairspray from Sebastian to keep your locks full of volume — and looking fabulous — all day long.

Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar Refreshing & Refining Moisturizer

Image: Ulta.

Oprah loves the Philosophy Hope in a Jar moisturizer and this renewed version boasts the same wrinkle-eliminating and rich with antioxidants features we love.

Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer

Image: Ulta.

Keep your hair looking shiny and frizz-free with this ultra-powerful blow dryer. No more excuses for wet hair during your Zoom meetings.

Peach & Lily Super Reboot Resurfacing Mask

Image: Ulta

We all need a reboot every once in a while, and that’s what this resurfacing mask is designed to do. Use this mask when you’re in need of a deep cleanse to “de-gunk” dead skin cells and give your pores a much-need breather.

