Score Up to $100 Off the Internet’s Favorite Chic Cookware at This Secret Sale

With all the pandemic cooking that we’ve been doing over the last year, our cookware sets are in desperate need of a refresh. Of course — as much as we’d like to — not all of us can afford to splurge on Le Creuset and All-Clad items whenever we need to swap out our old kitchen essentials. Luckily for us, there are tons of affordable quality cookware sets that give the popular brands a run for their money. In fact, you can currently shop cookware sets from two of our (and the internet’s) favorite sites, Equal Parts and Caraway, for $100 off the retail price at Verishop. Not only will you fall in love with the new price point, but if you’re a fan of Le Creuset’s variety of gorgeous hues — we have a feeling you’re going to love these sets. Run, don’t walk, and buy these kitchen essentials before they sell out.

Equal Parts The Cookware Set

This dishwasher safe (yep, you read that right) set from Equal Parts comes equipped with a small pan and pot plus two large-sized tools.

Caraway Cookware Set

How beautiful is this cream cookware collection from Caraway? Snag a frying pan, saucepan, sauté pan, and a dutch oven all for less than $400. Le Creuset could never.

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: