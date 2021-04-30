Goop’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide Has Arrived—& Yes, It’s as Over the Top As You’d Expect

Let’s face it when it comes to extravagant gift guides — no one does it like Goop. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site has made a name for itself for hosting everything from a 15K on a gold dildo to the highly coveted vagina candle. While not all of us are able to drop that much dough on some of those items (we’ll keep dreaming though!), there’s plenty of practical products recommended by the queen of wellness herself that we can actually see ourselves buying. And now that Mother’s Day is coming up, it’s the perfect time to splurge on some luxurious new gifts for your loved ones — after all, moms deserve it! Don’t know what to buy? You’re in luck because Paltrow has curated a Mother’s Day Gift Guide packed with items that are sure to make anyone smile from ear to ear. There’s something out there for every type of mom on your list, from the coffee lover to the self-care queen — take a peek below at some of our favorite items!

Ratio Six Coffee Maker

Need your daily cup of joe? Us too. This sleek coffee maker will have you feeling ready to take on the day in no time.

GOOPGENES Clean Nourishing Lip Balm

It’s the lip balm, that caused a frenzy. Make sure you stock up on this nourishing lip essential before it sells out forever.

Hurom H-AA Slow Juicer

For all your juice cleanse needs, this Hurom juicer will have you wanting to make tasty, fresh juice every day.

Staub 7QT Round Cocotte

This Staub x Goop cookware set is just about the chicest kitchen essentials we’ve seen yet. Leave it to Paltrow to have us totally swooning over this cocotte.

Gold Sculpting Bar

This gold sculpting bar is the perfect tool to add to your beauty routine. Not only will it leave your face looking sculpted but it will feel like a relaxing massage every time.

DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro

Bring the spa to your home with this high-tech mask. The FaceWare Pro uses red and blue LED lights to help minimize lines, clear breakouts, calm redness, and rejuvenate tired skin — making sure your skin is constantly glowy.

