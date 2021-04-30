In search of marked-down Le Creuset products such as their popular cast iron skillet or their Dutch oven that’s favorited by the equally beloved Ina Garten? Then you’re in luck because Macy’s currently has more than 150 Le Creuset items on sale — and the discounts could totally rival those found on Black Friday weekend.

Macy’s Le Creuset sale includes everything from the aforementioned cast iron skillets and Dutch ovens (in virtually every size) to other cooking and baking essentials, like nonstick fry pan sets, stock pots, and baking dishes. Oh, and if you’ve ever wanted the sleekest salt and pepper shakers you’ve ever seen, those are included in the sale, too.

Take a look at some of our favorite finds, and be sure to shop the entire sale this weekend — because these deals won’t last long.

5.5-quart Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

The 5.5-quart cast iron Dutch oven is currently $160 off (it’s originally priced at ($528.99) and is available in four colors: burnt orange, teal, red, and navy.

11.75-inch Cast Iron Skillet

Save $90 on Le Creuset’s popular cast iron skillet. Choose from five shades: cerise, white, flame, Marseille, and oyster.

Nonstick Pro 2-Pc. Fry Pan Set

Originally $228.99, you’ll save about $70 when you purchase this two-piece fry pan set from Macy’s.

10-quart Stockpot

Available in seven colors, Le Creuset’s 10-quart stockpot is currently $50 off.

Salt & Pepper Shakers

