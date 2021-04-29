Hearth & Hand’s Summer Line Just Dropped at Target & Includes the Chicest Inflatable Pool We’ve Seen

We don’t know about you, but we’re so ready to put behind dreary days indoors and celebrate outside under the sun. Spring has given us a small taste of all the fun we expect to have this summer and we can’t wait to begin planning our socially distant gatherings in due time. We’ve spent a record amount of time snagging some new indoor home decor items, but as of late we’ve been focusing our attention outdoors. So when we noticed that Target‘s collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia had dropped their summer collection, we were thrilled to see a splendid array of outdoor entertaining necessities and even a super trendy inflatable pool. Yep, this summer line has just about it all — and you better believe we’re adding our favorite pieces to our carts before it sells out.

Related story This Anthropologie Mirror Dupe Is Part of Wayfair's Way Day Sale & the Price Is So Good

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wire & Wood Entertaining Caddy – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Image: Target.

This wire and wood caddy is such a chic way to organize your food when you decide to opt for an outdoor dining experience.

Buy Now! $17.99 Buy now Sign Up

Mesh & Wood Food Dome – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Image: Target.

No pesky mosquitoes on your food here! This food dome will make sure to keep your food safe from unwanted critters.

Buy Now! $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

Drink Dispenser with Stand – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Image: Target

Perfect for your next socially distant gathering — this drink dispenser is a chic way of distributing drinks to all of your guests. Line up some lemonade or margaritas, we’re ready!

Buy Now! $34.99 Buy now Sign Up

Inflatable Outdoor Pool Black/White – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Image: Target.

We’ve been so obsessed with these adult inflatable pools, and this is definitely one of the most stylish options we’ve seen.

Buy Now! $39.99 Buy now Sign Up

Galvanized Steel Beverage Tub White – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Image: Target.

Not only will this beverage tub keep your bottled drinks nice and chilled, but it will surely also looks so stunning wherever you place it.

Buy Now! $24.99 Buy now Sign Up

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: