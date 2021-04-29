This Anthropologie Mirror Dupe Is Part of Wayfair’s Way Day Sale & the Price Is So Good

Home decor isn’t always easy to buy but if there’s one item that I love to splurge on — it’s a good mirror. The popular Anthropologie Primrose mirror is one of the most famous pieces on the internet and we’ve seen it gone viral for its totally selfie-approved aesthetic. Well, if you’ve been dreaming about adding the gorgeous mirror to your bedroom but can’t justify paying upwards of $1,000 — don’t worry, we just found a dupe that almost looks like the Anthropologie one at Wayfair. Yep, you read that right. You can currently shop a lookalike piece at Wayfair, and because of their epic blowout Way Day event, the accent mirror is currently on sale — leaving you with a drastic price drop from Anthropolgie’s. Check it out below!

Accent Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror

Isn’t she stunning?! This mirror is sure to elevate any living space and add to a totally chic vintage vibe. It’s perfect for adorning your bedroom or even your bathroom. The golden finish of the frame adds a high-end look that we absolutely love.

Whether you use it to fix your makeup, check out your outfit, or snap selfies for the ‘gram — this is a classic piece that never goes out of style. Plus, what’s a better investment than a mirror?! You’re sure to use basically, if not, every day. With the affordable price of $196.99, you’ll be getting your money’s worth in no time.

