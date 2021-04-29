Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Includes An Inflatable Hot Tub for $60 & It’s Perfect for Small Backyards

Calling all homeowners and renters with teeny-tiny backyards (or just a patio): We found an ultra-compact, inflatable hot tub that’ll fit in the smallest of outdoor spaces! Oh, and it’s just $60 on sale during Wayfair’s Way Day event—which ends tonight. Finally, those of us with little to no backyard real estate can enjoy the relaxation of a piping hot tub—and without forking out thousands on a massive contraption.

We wish we’d known about this genius invention sooner, but better late than never? This mini hot tub measures 63 inches long and 33 inches wide, so it’s really made for solo relaxation—or for a few kids. It’s complete with a single headrest to elevate your hot tub time and even boasts a cup holder for your favorite beverage (likely wine).

It’s essentially an outdoor bathtub, and we don’t know about you, but soaking in a warm bath on a breezy summer night is our idea of heaven. All you need is an air pump to inflate it, and you’ll be on your way to spa city right in your own backyard.

This version doesn’t have jets, but for just $59, we really can’t complain. It even ships free! However, if you’re looking for one with jets, Way Day has plenty of other hot tubs with jets on sale here. And while you’re at it, don’t miss out on all the other Way Day outdoor deals—from patio furniture to decor. Hurry, the sale ends in just hours.

