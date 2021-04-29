Since its launch in 2012, Rothy’s has truly made a name for itself as the must-have sustainable shoe. Made from single-use plastic water bottles, the shoes are not only vegan, machine washable, and eco-friendly, but they’re also stylish. So stylish, celebs such as Meghan Markle and Jessica Biel have been spotted rocking the flats. But the only downside? They’re expensive, with their famed pointed flats costing $145 a pair. So, when we saw that Aldi was selling flats that shoppers were describing as Rothy’s dupes (and for just $9.99 each!), it more than caught our attention.

Aldi’s Serra flats are similar to Rothy’s in that they’re also machine washable and made with recycled material — more specifically, recycled textile material (remember, Rothy’s uses both water bottles and post-consumer recycled materials).

Available in sizes 7-10, Aldi’s flats also come in several styles, including pointed-toe black, leopard print, and a loafer style in a navy print. All three, however, cost just a fraction of Rothy’s.

While the Serra flats are, by no means, the same as Rothy’s, Aldi shoppers still love them.

“I wore them all day yesterday and over to my sisters house. I think that was the first time ever that my family saw me in a cute flat shoe because I usually wear sneakers, crocs, or flip flops for my fat feet. They did stretch a good bit but that just made them that much more comfortable for me,” writes Aldi Favorite Finds.

According to several shoppers, the Serra flats run large, so for those who don’t have wider feet, size down. If you do have wider feet, you’ll likely be just fine getting your usual size.

