Madison Reed’s Free Online Hair Coloring Classes Will Save Your Roots & Sanity

If I learned anything during the pandemic, it’s that being able to do and color your hair at home is truly a valuable skill. And while sure, the plethora of YouTube hair tutorials out there can provide some guidance, when it comes to at-home coloring, you want to know you’re learning directly from a professional and using salon-quality products that rid your hair of pesky grays and leave it looking gorgeous and damage free. I could definitely use a pointer or two when it comes to the best tips and tricks on the application process and luckily Madison Reed is able to break it down with its (free!) online hair coloring classes.

In the most recent Hair Color House Party, participants learned all about how to get the all over color they want thanks to a hands-on demonstration from Shvonne Perkins, Manager of Training and Education at Madison Reed. During the event Shvonne was also able to answer viewers’ questions and give a rundown on how to best section your hair and advice for how to make the clean up process a little easier.

For those thinking about experimenting with at-home hair care, Madison Reed offers a virtual hair color makeover tool on their website, making it super easy to try different shades before you buy a color. In addition, they also have a helpful Color Quiz, which prompts you to answer questions to find your perfect shade.

It’s understandable if you’re feeling a bit out of your element with hair coloring. After all, there are so many things to know and doing your hair only to be disappointed with the results, would be a real let down. But rest assured, the experts at Madison Reed know what they’re doing. And if you want to learn more about “The Science Behind Hair Color,” you can easily take steps to educate yourself.

But aside from the hair coloring process, StyleCaster Beauty Writer, Elizabeth Denton shared how you can document the hair transformation process on social media, specifically TikTok. Trust me, I’m no TikTok star, but it’s super easy and most importantly, something fun to do if you want to show off your after look (because who wouldn’t want to see you new ‘do). And since there’s no wrong way to TikTok, you can feel comfortable knowing followers will enjoy it no matter what.

If you’re bummed you missed this elucidating event, you’re in luck because Madison Reed will be hosting their final Hair Color House Party on June 9 at 9pm ET. This time, Madison Reed will be teaching us “Why Root Coverage + Gloss Are The Perfect Pair” with SheKnows Editor-in-Chief Eugenia Richman, making a special appearance as well to share how to apply an eye mask — the right way as you’re waiting for your hair to process.

If you plan on joining (which you definitely should!) and coloring along, here are a few tips to keep in mind beforehand:

Have day-old clean, dry hair

Have plastic hair clips to help with hair sectioning

Wear an old shirt or smock to avoid any accidental clothing stains

Plan on starting your process timer when you complete your color application

Register for the next event here. See you there!

This article was created by SheKnows for Madison Reed.