This Genius TikTok-Famous Coffee Table Has a Built-In Fridge & It’s on Sale at Wayfair

When it comes to home decor, we don’t mind splurging every once in a while if it means having a quality item we know we’ll be enjoying for years to come. And after spending a year inside our homes, it’s become clear that our existing decor furniture is looking a little rough (OK, really rough) and in desperate need of a refresh. As of late, TikTok has emerged as the hub for finding trendy, new pieces that we can add to our homes for an affordable price. We’ve seen just about it all on the social media platform, from the one-of-a-kind egg chair to the couch-meets-bed piece — there’s always fun items we want in our house ASAP. And luckily for us, TikTok’s latest viral product is currently on sale during Wayfair’s two-day Way Day event: a Smart Coffee Table. Trust us, this is one product that’s about to completely change the way you lounge and work from home for the better.

TikTok user @ritzypabla shared a video with the smart coffee table in her living room filled with beverages in the built-in fridge (yep, you read that right) and tasty snacks. Of course, if you’re wanting to be more practical, you can fill the storage space with books, pens, or other necessities you might need for work (it’s all a handy place to organize all your remote controls in).

In addition to the drawers that may or may not be filled with treats, the coffee table also comes with two hidden outlets, USB charging ports, and Bluetooth speakers — which basically is everything we could ask for in a coffee table.

To top it all off, there’s even a touch control panel that is built into the tempered glass top so you can control the table.

Smart Coffee Table with Storage

Image: Wayfair.

With its featured LED lights, your next Netflix and chill night in will be getting a major upgrade. Plus, did we mention that there’s basically no assembly required? All you have to do is screw on the legs of the table and plug it in.

You can currently shop the Sobro coffee table for the price of $1,299 and honestly — we’re willing to bet it’s worth every penny.

