TikTok’s Favorite Kitchen Appliance Brand Has a Bunch of Gadgets on Sale During Wayfair’s Way Day Event

If it’s on TikTok, we’re buying it. Remember when waffles took over the platform awhile back, and everyone wanted to get their hands on that cute mini waffle maker featured in a bunch of mouthwatering food videos? Dash, the maker of the TikTok-famous waffle maker, also has a bunch of other retro-chic kitchen appliances to add some color to your kitchen—and a lot of items are part of Wayfair’s Way Day sale.

Wayfair’s massive Way Day sale, essentially Black Friday in April, has thousands of deals on everything from patio furniture and home decor to cookware from popular (and expensive) brands like Le Creuset. It’s going on today through tomorrow (April 29th), so you don’t have much time to shop these can’t-miss deals.

While that precious waffle maker is not part of Wayfair’s Way Day event—though you can shop it for just $9.99 here—there are a ton of other equally genius kitchen gadgets on sale that’ll level up your cooking and baking game. From a colorful air fryer to a lookalike KitchenAid Mixer for just $44 (yes, really!), it’ll be hard to not buy one of each. But at these unreal prices, you can certainly buy at least a few items to upgrade your old kitchen appliances.

Ahead, check out the best Dash deals from Wayfair’s 2-day Way Day sale–and don’t forget to check out all the other unbelievable sales going on to hold you over until Black Friday rolls around at the end of the year.

Compact Air Fryer—$49+ on Sale

Who said an air fryer can’t be cute? This small, but mighty machine whips up extra-crispy fries that are so good, you may never want to go out to a restaurant to get them again. It has a capacity of 2.6 quarts, an adjustable dial control up to 30 minutes, an the auto-off feature prevents overcooking. Genius!

All-in-One Griddle—43% Off

The worst part about cooking is cleaning the dishes after, so do yourself a favor and get this multipurpose griddle. It’s particularly useful for making breakfast—you can literally cook your entire meal on this handy surface. At 43 percent off, it’s the best Dash deal you can buy at Wayfair right now.

Movie Theater Popcorn—25% Off

Most of us are missing going to the movies, and mostly for the popcorn. Now, you can make the buttery popcorn of your dreams with Dash’s easy-to-use popcorn maker. It produces up to 16 cups of popcorn—no oil required.

KitchenAid Dupe—10% Off

KitchenAid mixers aren’t exactly cheap, so if you’re not ready yet to invest in one, we just found the next best thing. Dash has an adorable stand mixer (also available in neutral colors) that looks super similar to the popular KitchenAid version. And get this: It’s only $44 on sale!

Speedy Egg Cooker—15% Off

With most of us continuing to work from home, we’re all looking for creative lunch ideas—and that means turning to versatile eggs. Boiling eggs can be a pain though, but this lightning-fast egg cooker makes it a breeze. It hard boils up to 6 eggs at a time in just 12 minutes or less. You can also poach 2 eggs at a time with the non-stick tray.

