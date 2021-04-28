The Best Outdoor Patio Deals from Way Day 2021

Wayfair’s huge, two-day sales event Way Day has finally kicked off, and we’ve already spotted a slew of deals — especially on their marked-down outdoor furniture.

Related story This Genius TikTok-Famous Coffee Table Has a Built-In Fridge & It's on Sale at Wayfair

Launched in 2018 as a one-day event, Way Day has since grown to boast even more — and even lower — prices on not only Wayfair’s website, but also on AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane. This year, the sales event has expanded to two days of nonstop flash deals on more than 200,000 products across all four brands. And yes, that includes hundreds of deals on outdoor furniture (which are marked up to 65 percent off!).

Ahead, we’ve gathered a handful of incredible deals on outdoor furniture on Wayfair’s website. But please do yourself a favor and carve out some time today to scroll through ’em all. Who knows what you’ll find.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

3-Piece Rattan Seating Set

A three-piece set with cushions for less than $600? This might just be the deal to end all deals: nearly 80 percent off a Wage Logan outdoor seating set, originally priced at $2,630.

Lisette 3 Piece Rattan Seating Group $549.99 Buy now Sign Up

Wicker Loveseat

In search of a loveseat that can withstand the elements? This Sol 72 Outdoor 70-inch wicker loveseat should do the trick. Originally $1,381, it’s currently more than half off.

Falmouth 70 $649.99 Buy now Sign Up

4-Piece Rattan Set

This sleek, trendy four-piece set comes with two chairs, a loveseat, and a table — and all for just over $200. Thanks to Way Day, this originally $400 set is currently nearly 50 percent off.

Tessio 4-Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group $203.99 Buy now Sign Up

Umbrellas

In desperate need of an umbrella? Way Day has two great deals: more than 60 percent off the Beachcrest Home 9-foot umbrella (available in eight different colors), and more than 40 percent off Sol 72 Outdoor’s 10-foot umbrella, pictured above. The latter is available in nearly 20 different colors, and originally more than $300 each.

Launceston 10' x 6.5' Rectangular Market Umbrella $179.99 Buy now Sign Up

Happy Way Day!

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: