Ina Garten’s Favorite All-Clad Cookware Is Majorly Discounted During Macy’s Friends & Family Sale

It’s not every day you can score Ina Garten-approved kitchen items for less, but today’s your lucky day. Thanks to Macy’s Friends and Family sale, you can snag a bunch of All-Clad cookware—one of the Barefoot Contessa’s favorite cookware brands— for up to 30 percent off. Whether you’re looking for a complete set or just a pot or skillet, this sale has something for everyone.

If you’ve never shopped Macy’s Friends and Family sale before, it’s basically a mini Black Friday, so you do not want to sleep on these deals. Select items in a variety of categories are up to 30 percent off (yes, even on top of already discounted items!). Just use the code FRIEND at checkout to get the savings. In addition to All-Clad cookware, you can find unreal deals on patio furniture, clothes, and just about everything else that’s on your list.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the can’t-miss All-Clad deals that Ina Garten would approve of. Macy’s Friends and Family sale ends May 2nd, so don’t wait to add these popular cookware items to your cart—they might be gone next time you take a peek.

Complete Chef-Approved Set

Image: All-Clad.

Upgrade the lackluster set you’ve been using for years with this 9-piece chef-approved set that’ll make cooking a breeze. These foolproof cookware pieces are made with an ultra-durable aluminum exterior are are stick-resistant so clean up isn’t a chore.

Master Chef 9-Pc. Cookware Set, Created for Macy's $499.99

Genius Roaster

Image: All-Clad.

Never burn the turkey again with this must-have roaster, which boasts a polished surface for stick resistance and ergonomic handles for a secure grip.

Stainless Steel Roaster & Rack $159.99

Must-Have Bakeware Set

Image: All-Clad.

Upgrade those rusty, crusty baking pans with this shiny new 10-piece set that’ll last for years to come. The durable material heats up quickly and allows for consistent baking, and the nonstick surface takes the hassle out of cleaning up.

Pro Release 10-Pc. Nonstick Bakeware Set $199.99

Daily Fry Pans

Image: All-Clad.

No kitchen is complete without a trusty duo of nonstick fry pans, and these ones from All-Clad are a cut above the rest. They’re warp-resistant, nonstick, and stack easily for compact storage.

Essentials Nonstick Fry Pans, Set of 2 $49.99

High-Performance Saucepan

Image: All-Clad.

A saucepan that’s dishwasher-safe? Our idea of heaven. This sleek cooking essential also boasts a three-ply bonded design that produces top-notch conduction, and it has a lifetime warranty.

Stainless Steel 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan $159.99

