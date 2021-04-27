Calling All Hot Sleepers: Bearaby’s Cooling Weighted Blanket Is The Summer Sleeping Companion You Need

Weighted blankets have become all the rage as of late—particularly in the last year when we all needed extra comfort in a time when human touch was out of the question. These calming, stress-reducing blankets are the closest thing to a hug, after all. But what to do when summer rolls around, and it’s way too hot to wear blankets during a nap? Enter Bearaby’s latest cooling weighted blanket that’ll keep sweat at bay while helping out the planet (keep reading). Hot sleepers, rejoice!

The cult-favorite brand revolutionized the weighted blanket world with its actually chic blankets. Their Tree Napper is the cooler version of the best-selling Napper blanket. But that’s not all its got going on—it’s also made with silky-soft plant-based materials —eucalyptus fibers to be exact. So, not only will your sleeping routine improve, but you’re also doing Mother Nature a favor by shopping sustainably.

You can shop it in six gorgeous colors and three weights—15, 20, and 25 pounds—so you can customize it just for your needs. Unlike other boring weighted blankets out there, this chic, eco-friendly sleep companion doesn’t, well, look like one. So long, frumpy, sad-looking weighted blankets!

According to Bearaby’s website, weighted blankets can increase the production of serotonin, can reduce cortisol, and increase melatonin—all things you need for a better, deeper sleep. So, if night sweats have become all too common for you, this next-level blanket is the answer to your summertime sleeping woes. Sweet dreams!

