Costco Is Selling an Adorable Beach Cabana That Will Make You Feel Like You’re at a Tropical Resort

It’s hard to express just how happy we are now that the warm weather is finally here. After the stressful winter we’ve all had, we are ready for a vacation. Preferably one that includes white sand and crystal clear water. Costco is our go-to spot for all things beach whether that’s cute beach towels, kid-size beach chairs, or even a beach umbrella and now they’re now selling a beach cabana meaning you can take that tropical resort feel with you, wherever you go.

The popular Instagram account @costcodealsonline shared the find. Costco is selling the Tommy Bahama cabana on their website, meaning no matter where you’re located you can get your hands on one. Of course, you do need a Costco membership to do it. If you don’t have one, you can sign up here.

The cabana has a ton of features that make it totally worth its $70 price tag. It has UPF 50+ protection, making it great at shading you from the sun. We also love the built-in cup holders and windows that allow extra light to shine through. It can fit two large beach chairs under it and it comes in a convenient carrier making it easy to set up, take down, and transport.

Overall, if you love going to the beach and enjoy staying in the shade, this is a great product for you. We think it’s a total steal with all of its features. Head to Costco’s online store to check it out for yourselves, we have a feeling you won’t be disappointed.

