Chrissy Teigen’s Selling the Cutest Reusable Stasher Bags

If you don’t own a set of Stasher bags, here’s what you’re missing out on: Not only are these baggies durable, reusable, and environmentally friendly, but they also help keep the contents airtight, fresh, and in-tact. And you can store really anything — and do anything — in these Stasher bags: from storing herbs, leftovers, and avocados to even marinating meat or fish. So, it should come as no surprise that, since its launch in 2016, these bags have increasingly gained popularity. So much so, Stasher bags have amassed nearly 23,000 mostly positive reviews on Amazon. Now, Chrissy Teigen‘s announced a partnership with the popular brand, and her three new designs are very on-brand — and oh-so-cute.

In partnership with Stasher, Teigen’s reusable bags include the “You’re All That & Dim Sum” Reusable Stasher Bag, the “Please Donut Forget Me” Reusable Stasher Bag, and the “Take Me Out” Reusable Stasher Bag.

Available for $32 for a three-pack of 15-ounce, sandwich-sized bags, they’re freezer, microwave, dishwasher and oven safe — and you can even cook in them. Thanks to the patented Pinch-Loc seal, the bags prevent leakage, too.

“This three-pack of the newest Cravings x Stasher bags makes saving the planet waaay easier,” Teigen writes.

Cravings x Stasher Reusable Bags, 3-Pack $32

Don’t want the prints? No problem. Stasher sells their bags on Amazon, where you can choose from a variety of sizes and shades. A four-pack of clear small bags sells for $49.99. Or, pick up one 15-ounce bag in hues such as aqua, orange, lime green, mint, and raspberry.

Stasher (Mint) $11.99 on Amazon.com

“Use for meal prep, a snack stash, making ice packs by freezing water in them, or even storing makeup or toys,” Teigen says.

One of the best-sellers, however, is Stasher’s Mojave Collection, boasting four gorgeous hues inspired by the desert. But what truly sets the collection apart is 1 percent of its sales go directly to Mojave Desert Land Trust, a nonprofit devoted to land preservation.

Mojave Starter Kit Bundle $86.99

“Sustainability means everything to me. It is the underpinning of Stasher; it’s why we do what we do,” Kat Nouri, CEO and Founder of Stasher, tells Public Goods. “I wanted to create a company that was mission-driven first and foremost while also trying to inspire consumers to try and live a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. As a Women-Owned Business, B Corp and 1% For The Planet partner, we walk the walk every day to try and rid the world of single-use plastics that end up in our landfills and oceans.”

