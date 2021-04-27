Costco Is Selling a Beach Umbrella For Under $50 & It’s Big Enough for the Whole Family

If there is one thing we are cautious of, especially during the warmer months, it’s how much sun exposure we are getting. We do our best to wear sunscreen every day, especially when we go on vacation to the beach where the UV exposure can be very high. If you’re like us and enjoy that extra protection, you probably always bring a beach umbrella to provide shade for you and your family. It’s great for those days when the beach breeze just isn’t strong enough to cool you off. Costco has some awesome beach products like a kid-size beach chair, adorable beach towels, and even a convertible beach cart and they are now selling an awesome Tommy Bahama beach umbrella that’s pretty big, 8 feet to be exact.

Popular Instagram account @costcodealsonline shared the find writing, “Be sun smart with this Tommy Bahama 8-ft Beach Umbrella available now for $46.99 with shipping and handling included on Costco.com.”

The Umbrella is being sold on Costco’s website, meaning no matter where you’re located, as long as you’re a Costco member, you can get your hands on this amazing deal. We love that it has UPT 50+ protection and that it can easily screw into the sand to stay put. It comes in two colors, blue and green, and retails for $46.99. Such a steal!

As the summer months are approaching, getting all our beach gear in order is essential for planning ahead. If you’re in the market for a new beach umbrella, check this one out from Costco.

