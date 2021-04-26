Macy’s Friends & Family Sale Includes Stylish Patio Furniture Deals Way Too Good to Pass Up

We’re all itching to get outside, so many of us are on the hunt for some irresistible patio furniture deals to spruce up our backyards for the warm-weather season. We’ve found some unbelievable deals at Bed Bath & Beyond and Target, and now you can shop Macy’s popular Friends and Family sale, which is overflowing with chic patio furniture to help you set up your space for way less. The sale is going on now though May 2nd, and includes up to (an extra!) 30 percent off a variety of categories from clothing and beauty to home decor and kitchen appliances (including Ina Garten’s favorite cookware). Just use the code FRIEND to get the deal on select items.

Since patio furniture can be pricey, we’re taking advantage of this major sale to save a ton of money on relaxing chaise lounges, dining sets, and outdoor sofas. You can shop for accessories a la carte too, like this handy umbrella to shield out UV rays.

Ahead, check out the best outdoor furniture deals from Macy’s Friends and Family sale that are too good to pass up. With these pieces, you can finally transform your backyard into the resort-style oasis of your dreams.

Resort-Worthy Chairs

Image: Wayland.

Instantly make your patio feel like a 5-star resort with these vacation-ready lounge chairs. The adjustable back makes them perfect for napping, reading a book, or just hanging out with your cocktail of choice.

Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 3-Pc. Chaise Set $971.10

Dining for a Crowd

Image: Wayland.

If a standard size dining set is too small for your backyard parties, you’ll want this extra-large version. It seats up to 9 people thanks to the roomy bench.

Wayland Outdoor Aluminum 8-Pc. Dining Set $2,042.10

Wooden Dining Table

Image: Bristol.

This 9-piece teak dining set is sure to make your backyard feel like an elevated oasis. Whether you’re going for tropical chic or casual and beachy, this transitional set will work for a variety of design themes.

Bristol Outdoor Teak 9-Pc. Dining Set $3,014.10

Sleek Umbrella

Image: Wayland.

If you’ve got the furniture covered, but just need a few accessories to refresh your space, Macy’s has something for you too. Upgrade your worn umbrella with this one made of durable Sunbrella fabric that’ll withstand harsh sun rays.

Wayland Outdoor 11' Umbrella and Base, with Sunbrella® Fabric, Created for Macy's $386.10

Modern Conversational Set with Fire pit

Image: Stockholm/Macy’s.

Make your outdoor space feel like an extension of your cozy living room with this comfy and sleek 4-piece set, which even comes with a matching firepit. The cushions are made with Sunbrella fabric, which will last for years to come.

Stockholm Outdoor 4-Pc. Seating Set $2,699.10

