Aldi Is Selling Raised Garden Beds & the Price Is Even Cheaper Than Costco’s

In the wake of the pandemic, many of us dove hands first into a new hobby, gardening. And by gardening, we mean learning the ins and outs of houseplants. Now, more than one year later (and armed with the confidence and actual ability to keep our indoor plants alive for more than one week), we feel more than ready to graduate into the next gardening course: Raised Garden Beds 101. But it isn’t just the warm weather that has us feeling ready to take our budding skills outdoors. Aldi’s selling raised garden beds for cheap — even cheaper than Costco’s deals.

Much like last week, this week’s Aldi Finds include a slew of gardening must-haves, from an assortment of flowering shrubs to trellises, gloves, potting mix and planters. But the biggest difference this week is Aldi’s also selling two raised planters for the low price of $49.99 each.

Great for beginners, Aldi’s wooden raised planter holds up to 220 pounds, and the planter capacity is around 15 gallons. It includes a water-repellent foil liner that separates the wood from the soil. It’s also available in two colors: a light wooden hue and a grayish-brown color.

Now, Aldi’s raised garden beds are inexpensive for a reason: They’re smaller and much more bare-bones than the planters you might find at retailers, like Costco or Amazon. At Costco, their equivalent is the Wooden Mini Raised Garden Bed. Although it’s more expensive at $79.99 each, it also holds slightly more thanks to its four-side vertical design.

Over at Amazon, their equivalent is the Best Choice Products Raised Garden Bed. Priced at $109.99, these elevated beds are slightly larger than Aldi’s: Aldi’s beds’ dimensions are 34.25″ W x 18.11″ D x 31.89″ H, while the one on Amazon is 48.5″ x 24.5″ x 30″.

Still sold on Aldi’s? Great, then get to the store as quickly as you can because they’re bound to sell out quickly,

