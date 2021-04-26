Costco’s Mini Lavender Bushes Will Brighten Up Your Yard & Fill It With a Wonderful Aroma

We all want our homes to feel comfortable, especially when new guests come to visit. Our favorite way to create a welcoming environment is to decorate the front entrance. It’s the first thing people approach before entering the house, so of course, we want it to feel as warm as possible. We love adding cute decor like a welcome mat, cozy couch, and colorful plants to help make that perfect first impression. This latest find from Costco will fulfill all of those front porch fantasies. Although it is not an avocado tree or even a lavender tree, it’s pretty darn close. They’re now selling beautiful Spanish lavender bushes perfect for your colorful pots that need to be filled.

Related story Costco Is Selling a Kitchen Tool That's Perfect for Guac Lovers & the Price Is So Good

The popular Instagram account @costcosisters shared the find writing, “Little Spanish lavender bushes!💜 Is your garden/yard ready?” We think their purple hue is so calming and we can only imagine how nice they must smell.

For only $12 these are seriously such a steal. They really are such a statement plant, making them perfectly bold for your front steps. Who knows, maybe you could even cut some of the bunches to decorate the inside of the house. We think fresh plants liven up any space, so why not bring the outdoors in?

Seriously what’s not to love about these? They’re inexpensive, beautiful, and must smell amazing. Head to your local Costco as soon as you can if you want to get your hands on one of these, we have a feeling they are going to sell fast.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: