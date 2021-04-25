The Home Edit Just Dropped New Planners & We’re Already Feeling So Much More Organized

Around this time last year, we tucked our planners away for the foreseeable future and buckled up for the unpredictable nature COVID-19 would bring along. Now, summer is on the horizon and with more and more coronavirus vaccines being distributed, we’re feeling hopeful about finally being able to start scheduling dates to reunite with our friends, heading back to the office, and so much more. After doing not much more than spending our time completely indoors and lounging on our couch, we’re going to need a bit of help readjusting back to what feels like a ~normal~ schedule. That’s why we’re completely obsessing over The Home Edit’s collaboration with Day Designer that’s currently available at Target. If we’ve learned anything from the organizing duo that is Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, it’s that structure is everything, and we can’t wait to finally feel like we’re getting our life back on track with all of these new planners, calendars, and more organizing essentials. Oh, and did we mention that everything is less than $30?!

“NEW! 🎉 We’re thrilled to introduce @thehomeedit for @thedaydesigner – an exclusive collection of planners, calendars, and accessories now available at Target.com!” wrote The Day Designer’s Instagram. They added, “If you know Joanna and Clea from @thehomeedit, then you know they love organizing, decluttering, and rainbow order! 🌈 This new collection applies their signature approach to planning a life that is organized, colorful, and filled with what matters most to you. The planners and calendars are dated July 2021 through June 2022.”

We love that these calendars begin in July 2021 instead of at the start of the year like traditional planners so we can feel confident in knowing we’ll be getting some good use out of our new goodies. Plus, the design of The Home Edit x Day Designer collab is so chic. Go ahead and pencil us in for a trip to Target to snag all these new products. Of course, if you’re wanting to shop for these online, you can also do so now. Check out some of the new items below:

2021-22 Academic Planner 8.5″ x 11″ Flexible Cover Weekly/Monthly Wirebound Rose

Image: Target.

2021-22 Academic Wall Calendar 11″x8.75″ Monthly Wirebound Over the Rainbow

Image: Target

Undated Document Holder Roy G Biv

Image: Target

The Home Edit Pen Black Ink 1.0mm

Image: Target

