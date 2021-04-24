We Found Chrissy Teigen’s Go-to Lip Moisturizer & It’s Less Than $20

When it comes to celebrity recommendations we make sure we treat them with the utmost importance. Of course, Hollywood’s A-listers rely on a lot more than just beauty products to keep their skin looking youthful and glowy, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t learn a beauty trick or two from our fave celebs. We’ve learned how to get supple skin with Oprah’s favorite moisturizer and we fell in love with Meghan Markle’s exfoliator pick. So when we saw that Chrissy Teigen had taken to Instagram to rave about her go-to lip moisturizer from Hanalei, we immediately took note. But when we saw the price? Well, we took out our wallets. See what the model had to say about the $15 lip product below.

“I love this so much, this is Hanalei’s Lip Treatment in Mauve Pink. It’s just super natural. It’s honestly so nothing it just gives the teeniest bit of tint. I have another color too, they have a nude slightly browner one,” Teigen said on an IG live last week. Teigen, who listed many other of her beauty essentials during the Instagram Live shared that she loves using this during the day.

We’re all about keeping our lips chapped free and supple and we love that this pick has a slight tint to it. Wear it at home or as a natural looking lip gloss, this Hanalei lip treatment is sure to get your lips lost and better of all, feeling great.

