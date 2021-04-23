Target’s New Colorful Dog Accessories Will Get Fido Ready for Summer

With summer around the corner, we’re making sure we have all the must-have essentials to make this season great. We’ve already spotted a few vibrant beach towels, adult-sized inflatable pools, and more at Target that are sure to elevate our summer experience, but now we’ve found the cutest way to make sure our dear pups have just as much fun as we do. Target just dropped some very colorful new dog accessories from Sun Squad to their lineup of products and it’s the most adorable way to celebrate regular playtime with your furry friend under sunny skies. Let’s be honest, when’s the last time you replaced your old dog accessories? If you have to think about that for a while, the answer is probably too long. Luckily for you, these Sun Squad doggo accessories are chic and so affordable (seriously we’re talking $5 and under).

Related story Heavy-Duty Dish Soaps That'll Make Washing Your Dishes a Breeze

Below we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite dog accessories from squish dog toys to practical collapsable dog bowls and even a sweet colorful bandana. Get ready to have the ultimate summer with your dog this summer.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Watermelon and Pineapple Slice Dog Toy

Image: Target

This adorable watermelon and pineapple dog toy duo is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

Buy Now $5 Buy now Sign Up

Collapsible Dog Bowl

Image: Target

Preparing for a summer hike or walks to the parks? This trendy collapsible dog bowl is a must-have.

Buy Now $3 Buy now Sign Up

Dog and Cat Tie Dye Bandana

Image: Target

This bandana will add a fun pop of color to your pup’s (or cat!) usual mane of fur. Hey, we all need some bright colors in our lives!

Buy Now $3 Buy now Sign Up

Colorblock Tennis Ball Dog Toy

Image: Target

Gear up for days full of playing fetch with these vibrant tennis balls.

Buy Now $3 Buy now Sign Up

Flamingo Rope Dog Toy

Image: Target

Switch things up with this adorable rope dog toy and have a good ole fashioned tug-o-war match with your pup. Your dogs are sure to get a kick out of it for hours.

Buy Now $5 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: