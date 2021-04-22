Chic Patio Umbrellas That’ll Turn Your Backyard Into a Resort

One of the most important parts of creating your outdoor oasis is sun protection. Sunscreen is a must when you’re outside, but to add another layer of protection, you’ll want to use an umbrella. Whether you’re looking for a stylish version to go over your outdoor dining table or one that hovers over a poolside chair, there are plenty of sleek options in a variety of colors to match your backyard decor.

Related story Meghan Markle Was Just Seen Wearing These Must-Have Maternity Jeans from Madewell & They're Selling Fast

Patio umbrellas have gotten pretty innovative over the last few years. Want one with built-in LED lights to create some ambiance? Check. One that’s fade resistant? Check. And of course, most if not all umbrellas have a crank so you can close and open it with ease.

Spending time dining, enjoying a nice drink, and catching sun rays by the pool is all fun and games until you’re left with a painful sunburn. Do yourself (and your skin a favor) by investing in one of these affordable patio umbrellas that’ll shade you from the sun when spending time on your patio.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Blissun 9′ Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella Made with a waterproof and UV-resistant material, this patio umbrella is one that’ll last for plenty of seasons to come. The sturdy aluminum pole can handle powerful gusts of wind, and the crank mechanism makes opening and closing it a breeze. With multiple push angles, you can position it to exactly where the sun is hitting. Image: Blissun. Blissun 9' Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella $45.66 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

2. BLUU BANYAN 10 FT Patio Offset Umbrella Outdoor Cantilever Umbrella The sun ruins everything—except for this durable patio umbrella made of thick and UV-resistant material. It boasts a high quality design that’s made to last, and the tilting joint allows you to follow the direction of the sun. The ergonomic handle is a cinch to use—whether you’re opening, closing, or tilting it. You can shop it in a variety of stylish colors to go with your decor. Image: Bluu. BLUU BANYAN 10 FT Patio Offset Umbrella Outdoor… $149.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

3. Best Choice Products Patio Umbrella w/Tilt Adjustment This patio umbrella is by far the most genius of them all thanks to the 24 built-in solar-powered lights, which run for 6-7 hours. No need to bring in additional lights to your patio if all you need is dim lighting to set the mood. The material is water- and fade-resistant so you won’t have to worry about buying a new umbrella each year. The detachable pole is easy to set up and take down when needed. Image: Best Choice Products. Best Choice Products Patio Umbrella w/Tilt… $84.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

4. Greesum Offset Umbrella Spanning 10 feet, this generously sized umbrella offers plenty of protection from the sun. The cross-style base offers extra stability so you don’t have to worry about it flying away when wind strikes, and it’s easy to use. Made with UV-resistant and fade-resistant materials, this umbrella can withstand harsh weather with ease. Image: Greesum. Greesum Offset Umbrella $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up