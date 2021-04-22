Aldi’s Selling Nearly 20 Gardening & Patio Must-Haves This Week & Everything Is Ridiculously Cheap

For many of us, we’ve traded our mittens for gardening gloves and our snow boots for gardening shoes. That’s right, it’s gardening season; and this week, in particular, we’re headed straight to Aldi to shop their nearly 20 new gardening products — from planters and seeds to garden netting and walk-in greenhouses.

“Lots of garden items for your outdoor spaces,” writes popular Aldi Instagram account, Aldi Favorite Finds.

Lots, indeed. This week’s Aldi Finds includes 19 new garden and patio items, including Rieger Begonia plants ($8.99) in three different colors, inexpensive planters for $9.99 each, pretty rattan hanging planters for $14.99 each, and two-piece macrame plant hangers for $9.99.

Aldi’s also selling a variety of seeds and starters, including rose bushes for $6.99; a variety of ornamental shrubs ($3.99), like hydrangea, lilac, butterfly bush, and more; flowering vines in four colors ($4.99): blue, pink, purple, and red; and blackberry, blueberry, grape concord, grape niagara, and raspberry berry bushes ($5.99).

In the market for a bird feeding station? Aldi has that, too, and then some — including fruit and nut wild birdseed.

But what we’re eyeing are Aldi’s great deals on walk-in greenhouses ($39.99), plant ladder stands ($39.99), hammock chairs ($24.99), patio umbrellas ($29.99), and gazebos ($169.99).

According to Aisle of Shame, the walk-in greenhouse comes with six shelves and boasts plenty of indoor space for all your plants. “This greenhouse protects your plants from the wrath of Mother Nature and takes no tools at all to assemble!” they write.

And what’s great about Aldi’s Gardenline gardening products is the brand is designed with high quality, durability, and optimal performance.

See y’all in the Aldi Finds aisle.

