West Elm’s Secret Sale Is Full of Chic Outdoor Furniture & Decor at Unbelievable Prices

After the long pandemic winter we all experienced, we’re more than ready to spend our time outside for the foreseeable future. With the uptick in warm weather and sunny skies, we’re feeling extra hopeful that we’ll be having socially distant pandemic gatherings marked on our calendars very soon. Now that we’re directing our focus on our outdoor spaces instead of refurnishing indoors, we’re looking to add a few more key pieces to our patio that will make our time with friends and family all the more comfortable. Luckily, we just found out that West Elm is having a secret sale on Outdoor Furniture — and the robust selection has incredible can’t-miss savings.

Related story The Best Raincoats for Kids on Amazon to Keep Them Dry In Style

From decorative pillows to coffee tables to outdoor lanterns, you don’t have to break the bank to transform your average open-air space into a dreamy oasis with West Elm’s mega sale. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite products, but you’ll want to check these out ASAP before they sell out.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Outdoor Patio Heater

Image: West Elm

Get ready for windy summer nights with this patio heater. This way, you’ll be able to relax all night while still feeling as toasty as ever.

Buy Now $259.20 Buy now Sign Up

Oahu Outdoor Coffee Table

Image: West Elm

Wanting to switch up your average WFH space, this coffee table is perfect for zoom meetings or just placing your cup of joe while you lounge outdoors.

Buy Now $239.20 Buy now Sign Up

Portside Garden Storage

Image: West Elm

Did you take up gardening during the pandemic? You’re definitely not alone. This stunning garden storage is perfect for neatly keeping all of your tools in one place.

Buy Now $300 Buy now Sign Up

Textured Solid Tassel Indoor/Outdoor Pillow

Image: West Elm

These neutral decorative pillows are perfect for making sure your outdoor space has a fun pop of color without clashing with your existing decor.

Buy Now $40.15 Buy now Sign Up

Tall Outdoor Lantern

Image: West Elm

These gorgeous metal lanterns will illuminate your patio and backyard while looking incredibly chic.

Buy Now $70 Buy now Sign Up

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: