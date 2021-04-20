Target Is Selling a Tumbler That’s a Total Dupe of That TikTok-Famous Adult Sippy Cup

Staying hydrated throughout the day is something many people struggle with. We get so busy and caught up in our workday that we sometimes forget to do the simplest things like drinking water. One thing that totally helps: carrying around a large portable tumbler. There are tons of different water bottles on the market, so the hardest part might just be deciding on the one you like best. If you’re on TikTok, you’re probably familiar with one cup, in particular, that took people by storm — and lo and behold, Target is now selling an awesome dupe for the famous adult sippy cup.

The popular Instagram account @targetgems shared the find, writing, “These NEW Sun Squad tumblers are so colorful and perfect for summer! ☀️I can’t ever walk by new tumblers and not get one 😅 I have a tumbler obsession! 💁🏻‍♀️ I’m sure many of you can also relate!”

Our favorite thing about these, besides the size and color, is the amazing price. $10 dollars is such a steal for a portable tumbler. They really do look similar to those Simple Modern cups that went viral on TikTok earlier this year but retail at double the price of these lookalikes. Target does sell the Simple Modern cups, too, but, if you are looking for something a little less expensive, we definitely recommend trying this Sun Squad tumbler.

Don’t we all just kind of want an adult sippy cup that’s going to keep us hydrated and make drinking water just a little more enjoyable? Head to your local Target to pick one of these up. Your well-hydrated body will thank you later!

