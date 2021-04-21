The Home Edit Teamed Up With Summersalt for the Ultimate Mom-Approved Swim Line of the Summer

Just in time for #poolseason, The Home Edit and Summersalt teamed up to create the most colorful, flattering (and mom-approved!) swimwear line of our summer dreams. Summersalt’s been the go-to swimwear brand over the last couple years—you’ve likely seen their Instagram-famous Sidestroke suit pop up on your feed more times than you can count on both hands—and now, they’ve managed to one-up themselves with this bound-to-be-sold-out line.

Related story Mom-Friendly Swimwear Lines That Will Let You Chase Your Kid Around the Pool in Style

Available starting today through Summersalt’s website, the cheerful and star-spangled swim collection—aptly named The Rainbow Collection—features 15 sustainably-made pieces that are sure to make you smile. Along with must-have swim pieces—including a twist on the popular Sidestroke style—the line includes playful cover-ups, sleepwear, and loungewear that you’ll never want to take off.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Summersalt.

There’s no doubt that everything the team behind The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, instantly turns to gold—and this latest launch is no exception. The Home Edit effect is a thing, so knowing how much people trust their eye for not just organizing products but fashion too, this capsule collection will not last long.

These easy-to-wear pieces, which range from $60 to $125, offer all the fan-favorite features you love about Summersalt: recycled materials, innovative compression design (so everything stays in place while chasing the kids around the pool), and an inclusive size range—sizes include 2-22 in swim and XS-2XL in clothing.

Image: Summersalt.

Check out the must-buy picks from the irresistibly fun collection that you’ll be wearing on repeat this season.

The Ruched Sidestroke

Image: Summersalt.

A fresh take on Summersalt’s best-selling Sidestroke suit, this ruched version is equal parts comfy and cute.

The Ruched Sidestroke $125 Buy now Sign Up

The Oasis One Piece

Image: Summersalt.

Adjustable straps ensure a custom fit, and the waist-defining seams offer more shape than a traditional one piece. Pair this sweet suit with denim shorts or a skirt for an effortless, poolside OOTD when you’re not in the water.

The Oasis One Piece $125 Buy now Sign Up

The Oasis Bikini Top

Image: Summersalt.

The fan favorite Oasis one piece also comes in a flattering bikini style. Available in two colors, Blue Assoluto Small Scatter Star, you can mix and match the top and bottoms for an extra bold look.

The Oasis Bikini Top $65 Buy now Sign Up

The Cloud 9 Silky Pajama Set

Image: Summersalt.

Treat yourself (and mom—Mother’s Day is coming up!) to a new pair of PJs to elevate her bedtime routine. This silky set is oh-so-comfy and makes sleeping feel like a party.

The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set $115 Buy now Sign Up

The On-The-Go Shorts

Image: Summersalt.

It’s time to swap out the leggings (though the collection has those too) for summer-ready shorts to wear around the house or while running around. They’re made with moisture-wicking fabric and are lightweight so you can keep cool on the hottest days. Most importantly, they’ve got pockets!

The On-The-Go Shorts $65 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below: