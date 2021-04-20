Target Is Selling Adorable Themed Coolers Perfect For Your Next Beach Trip

When you’re on the beach with your family there is one thing that most everyone dreads — having to leave. No one enjoys lugging all those chairs, umbrellas, and toys across the sinking sand. That’s why when we go to the beach, we make it a point to stay as long as possible. So we love to pack food, drinks and everything we need to avoid leaving mid-afternoon for lunch. Finding the perfect cooler is vital for a successful beach day. We want one that keeps everything cold, can store a lot of product and looks cute. Well, you’re in luck. Target seems to have mastered the art of creating functionally cute products like their Pillowfort organization products, holiday-themed baking tools, trendy adult inflatable pools, and now they’re selling some seriously adorable summer-themed coolers (and yes, we want them all).

Related story TikTok Discovered a $20 Amazon Dupe for Lululemon's Best-Selling Align Shorts—Just In Time for Spring

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The popular Instagram account @targetovereverything shared the find, writing “Sun Squad coolers are now available online and they have such fun designs for $20 & under, this pineapple cooler bag is only $10😍”.

I mean come on, look at how adorable these are. Our favorite is definitely the watermelon backpack. It’s a good size and it seems like it would be super easy to carry around. Can we also take a second and talk about these prices? Every cooler shown is $20 and under. Such a steal! Also, we think the smaller ones would make great lunch boxes for the kiddos, especially for those day-long summer camps.

Image: Target.

Watermelon Backpack Cooler $20 Buy now Sign Up

All in all, these were just too cute not to share. They’re super versatile and there are so many different styles to choose from, making it easy to find one that fits your lifestyle perfectly. Definitely head to your local Target to get your hands on these before summer begins. We have a feeling you will be using one a lot this season.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: