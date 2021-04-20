Costco Just Made Growing Your Own Veggies That Much Easier

Something about summer just makes us all crave homegrown vegetables. Maybe it’s because we spend more time outside or just love gardening in the warmer months. There is something so satisfying about growing your own food. That labor of love makes everything taste better. As many of you probably know, Costco’s plant section is a gardener’s dream. They’ve pretty much got it all, from bigger plants like avocado trees and lavender trees to smaller plants like hanging flower baskets but we’ve got our eyes on this new find: an assorted veggie variety pack so you can make your homegrown food dreams come true.

The popular Instagram account @costcoguide shared the deal writing, “Assorted Veggies at Costco. A great variety to choose from!” You can pick and choose which vegetables you want and their selection is seriously awesome. Some of the options include peas, tomatoes, lettuce, jalapeno, pumpkin, zucchini, bell peppers, and even squash. Imagine how fun these would be to plant with your children in the backyard. Each kid could pick one plant to take care of. For under $25 dollars you get 8 different vegetables, so you’re really getting your money’s worth with this deal.

At such an amazing price, we have a feeling these are going to sell fast. So run to your local Costco if you want to get your hands on some scrumptious vegetables. Seriously, these are a total win-win. Your kids will enjoy gardening and you’ll have fresh veggies to cook with all summer long.

