Nordstrom Is Selling the Chicest Outdoor Dining Sets We’ve Ever Seen & You’ll Never Want to Use Paper Plates Again

With barbecues firing up and backyard gatherings back in full swing, it’s time to take stock of our outdoor patio serving essentials and give them a much-needed upgrade this summer. And we’re looking no further than Nordstrom to give our outdoor dining table a fun, chic facelift.
Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Nordstrom’s website is loaded with lovely reusable dishware, but none are quite as attractive — nor nearly as high-quality — as Golden Rabbit products. As the leading brand of oven-to-table enamelware in the U.S., Golden Rabbit’s plates are made of steel and hand-dipped in porcelain enamel, sure to last you more than a few summers. Because they’re nearly impossible to break, they’re great to bring along on camping trips too.
Plus, just look at them. Gorgeous.
From vintage-chic to displaying summer-appropriate prints like lobsters and crabs, Golden Rabbit has the print for you.
Need a set of four salad bowls? They sell those, too, in neutral colors.
They also have enameled latte mugs, and we’re obsessed with this Forest Glen print.
You can get the print in plates too.
We’re also adding these mugs with the Old Bay Seasoning logo on them to our carts immediately.
And there’s plenty more from which to choose on Nordstrom’s website. Happy shopping!
Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below:
Leave a Comment