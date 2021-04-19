Costco Is Offering an Unbeatable Deal on These Gorgeous & Colorful Hanging Baskets

There’s something about beautiful flowers that just immediately makes our mood brighter. If you’re trying to jazz up your outdoor space now that spring is, well, in full bloom, splurging on some lovely flowering plants is an easy and affordable way to do it. And if you’ve never taken a peek at the gardening section of Costco, you’re seriously missing out! You can find some incredible plants — a lavender tree, an avocado tree, and even some cute, trendy houseplants — for incredible prices. Now, we’ve spotted another must-have at the warehouse giant: Costco is selling gorgeous hanging flower baskets for a can’t-beat-it price.

The popular Instagram account @costcobuys shared the find, writing, “Gorgeous 12” hanging baskets are at Costco for $16.99! 😍🌱 These are easy to care for and come in different assortments.”

Flowers really do add that extra pizazz your yard or patio needs, and fans of Costco who have spotted these hanging baskets in-store are already raving about them. One commented, “Saw these and more yesterday. Gorgeous live plants. Hurry!” Plus, we love that they have different color options, meaning you’re sure to find one that works perfectly for your outdoor space.

Honestly, we’ve been so impressed with Costco’s entire lineup of plants, patio furniture, and patio decor this season — we want it all, and we’re so ready to spend time outside and make our yards comfortable, beautiful spaces. If you’re a Costco member, hurry to your local store to pick up one (or more!) of these hanging flower baskets; we have a feeling they may sell fast. Come on, who doesn’t love beautiful flowers at an amazing price?

