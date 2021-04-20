Costco Is Selling the Fanciest Dog Bed We’ve Ever Seen & It’s So Cheap

There is no doubt that our pets are a part of our family. They deserve special treatment just as our little ones do. There is one product that every dog owner needs, a quality bed for your pooch to enjoy that nice afternoon nap. With so many different pet beds on the market, finding the one that’s right for you and your special friend can be difficult. Costco has some pretty interesting beds including a Pendleton dog bed (yes, you heard us correctly), and a floor pillow that’s basically a human dog bed. Well, Costco is now selling a pet bed with an attachable canopy to provide shade for your furry friend and protect them from the sun.

Related story Costco Is Offering an Unbeatable Deal on These Gorgeous & Colorful Hanging Baskets

The popular Instagram account @costcodealsonline shared the find. This bed has a ton of great features, one of our favorites being its ability to keep your pup cool in those hot, summer months. The bed is mesh and elevated from the ground, allowing air to easily flow through its surface. This bed is also perfect for anyone with larger pets, it’s very sturdy, with a steel frame that can hold up to 175 pounds. Worried about its portability? Don’t be. The canopy is removable and the entire bed can be assembled and taken apart very quickly. Don’t even get us started on the amazing price — they are selling for less than $40 dollars on Costco’s website (such a steal!) Seriously, what’s not to love about this bed?

We think this would be a great one to have next to your outdoor furniture, that way your dog feels included in your outdoor lounging experience. We think the canopy feature makes it extra special and absolutely perfect for outdoor use. Head to the Costco website to pick one of these up for your special pet.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: