This Highly Aesthetic Tumbler Just Became My Emotional Support Water Bottle

Drinking water has personally never been easy for me, despite its many health benefits. I would go through bouts where I would consistently drink water, but nothing ever seemed to stick — until now. For those that know the feeling, it’s not like tips to drink more water haven’t been helpful, because they have. But after using Stanley’s new 40oz Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler, I’ve seen the light, if you will. Now I realize the bottles I was using before were either too small, not good for carrying around, or not keeping my water cold, which is definitely a no-no, especially in warmer months when I will hopefully be hitting the beach after a long year of sitting indoors. And now that I have used it regularly, I also feel good knowing that it’s eco-friendly and not adding to the tons of plastic waste already impacting our planet.

I have also felt physically better since I’ve started using it. There have been less dehydration headaches, because I’m doing 10x better at drinking water throughout the day due to the fact that the Quencher holds 40 ounces, so I’m not constantly needing to refill it. Plus, it comes with a reusable straw, which makes for a more efficient drinking experience and is extremely stylish and chic-looking, which makes me feel like I have my own personal accessory at all times. If you couldn’t tell, I love this Quencher. So much so that I’m currently planning on buying this as a birthday gift for friends and family because I want to spread the joy. There’s so much more I could say so read below for some of my favorite features of the Quencher, but you should decide for yourself if you want to treat yourself and fast because these will disappear, given there are currently 30,000 on the waitlist already.

It’s stylish and chic

One way to drink more water is to look cool while doing it, right? This Quencher comes in a variety of nature-inspired colors such as coal, driftwood and granite, but a personal favorite is the Blush. It goes with all of my accessories, which is perfect since it hasn’t left my side since I’ve gotten it. It also has a silver lining surrounding the lid, which adds an extra layer of chic we didn’t know we needed in a water bottle.

It keeps water cold for hours

One of the main perks of this Quencher is that it keeps my water cold for hours — 11 hours and two days iced to be exact. And I’m not the only one who thinks so: Reviewers have commented on the Stanley site about how they’ve left it in their car for hours in the heat, only to come back to their beverage still cold. It’s perfect for bringing to the gym, on a hike, or even just running errands so you don’t have to worry about getting dehydrated when you’re out and about.

It’s portable and durable

I mentioned above that it’s great for bringing to the gym or on a hike because it delivers and promises all-day hydration. But part of the reason why it’s so easy to bring on errands is because of its versatility and durability (I accidentally dropped it and there wasn’t a scratch on it!). It has a narrow design at the bottom so it fits in all cupholders and has a handle so it’s easy to carry anywhere and everywhere.

It’s easy to clean

I don’t know about you, but I have become more of a germaphobe in the past year. Luckily, this Quencher is easy to clean seeing as it’s dishwasher safe, which sets it apart from other water bottles I’ve used in the past that are hand-wash only. All you have to do is simply separate the different parts of the Quencher (i.e. remove the lid and pop it in). Of course, you can always wash it by hand, but it’s nice to know you have options.

This article was created by SheKnows for Stanley.