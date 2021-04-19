I don’t know about you, but we trust Oprah’s opinion when it comes to products. When she says she loves something, we immediately want to try it out for ourselves. I am sure for many of you, caffeine is a necessary start to the day but finding the perfect at-home machine can be difficult. Luckily, Oprah and Costco just made that a lot easier.

As you probably know, Costco has some great coffee-lover products like a self-warming coffee mug, but their newest sale item is Oprah-approved and we suggest you rush to get one ASAP. We’re talking about, of course, a Nespresso machine. A Nespresso coffee maker was featured on Oprah’s 2018 list of favorite things and now you can purchase one at Costco for a steal.

The popular Instagram account @costcosisters shared the find with followers, writing, “Ooh maybe we should invest in a @nespresso machine?☕️ Maybe it’ll help me from stopping for morning coffee on the work so much!😅” Honestly, imagine how much money you would save on coffee if you didn’t stop into your favorite shop every morning before work. Those little purchases can really add up, so why not invest in a quality coffee machine that will save you time and money. At $169.99, we feel like this is such a steal, especially seeing as it comes with a milk frother and 42 coffee and espresso pods.

If you’re a coffee lover and in the need of an at home machine, look no further than this Nespresso. Considering the same bundle costs $239 at Nespresso, we have a strong feeling that it’s going to sell fast at its low price. So head to your local Costco fast to get your hands on this machine, we have a feeling you won’t regret it.

