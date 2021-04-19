Target Is Selling Adult Inflatable Pools Because Who Says Kids Get To Have All The Fun?

Is anyone else already planning for summer or is that just us? Finally, after months of enduring cold weather and cozying up with our plush blankets, we’re getting the sweet taste of sunnier days. You better believe we’re savoring every moment. For many of us, summer brings the promise of total relaxation and a fun change to the months we’ve spent indoors. We’re gearing up to have the fun summer of our dreams and luckily, Target has all the essentials we need to make that happen. From beach towels to cute pool floats, the retailer is making sure they’re stocked with all the summer must-haves. But of all the glorious items you can pick out at Target, their latest addition is an instant favorite: inflatable adult pools from Minnidip. Yep, you read that right, these inflatable pools are suitable for adults — because moms deserve to have fun too.

Popular Target fan account @targetgems shared the finds on Instagram, writing: “THEY ARE BACK! 😍 These adult kiddle pools by Minnidip are sure to be a hit this summer. They’re ALL so cute! Who says inflatable pools are just for kids? 😜☀️” OK, we’re already in love with these stunning designs.

These inflatable pools are perfect to chill in with a delicious cocktail in hand on a hot summer day. They’re large enough to hold a couple of adults in and have a small pool party. On the other hand, it’s also perfect to enjoy with your little one without feeling squished. The gorgeous styles available are a far cry from the more basic options we’ve seen in the past, and it’s sure to add a fun pop of color to your backyard. Let’s just say, we’re ready to take a dip into our new pool and have some fun in the sun.

Check out some of the fun Minnidip pools available below:

Ombre Pool

Image: Target

$52.99

That’s Banana Leaves

Image: Target

$42.99

Cabana Stripe

Image: Target

$42.99

