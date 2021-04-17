Nordstrom’s Selling a Bunch of Gorgeous Faux Plants That Totally Look Real

Over lockdown, many of us got in touch with our green thumb and decided to splurge on houseplants or even take up gardening. Plants have the ability to elevate any living space and brighten up many of our moods, and frankly, we’d like to have them around forever. Now that life is somewhat returning to normal, we’re starting to feel like ourselves again — but that doesn’t mean our newfound love of houseplants has gone away. What it does mean is that many of us might not be able to give the same attention and care to the plants as before, and that’s where faux plants come in handy. Not sure where to find quality faux plants? You’re in luck because Nordstrom is selling a variety of stunning faux plants from Bloomr.

Related story Hunter Just Dropped the Cutest Crocs Lookalikes That Your Kid Needs for Spring

With all the different gorgeous options available, you’re sure to find a plant decoration that will strike your fancy. Best of all, these artificial plants don’t require any work on your end. All you have to do is find a place for your new plant and admire it daily. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite houseplants that will bring the perfect spring feel into your home.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Begonia Planter Decoration

Image: Nordstrom

This beautiful begonia planter adds a subtle pop of color that we’re obsessed with.

Buy Now $69 Buy now Sign Up

Pancake Plant Planter Decoration

Image: Nordstrom

This pancake plant planter is the perfect simple yet chic plant that will look great in any room. Sometimes less is better, and this planter will fit right in without clashing your existing decor.

Buy Now $89 Buy now Sign Up

Small Orchid Marbled Planter Decoration

Image: Nordstrom

If you’re wanting a lovely new piece to your bedroom, this orchid planter is perfect. It’s so stunning and you’ll want to wake up to it every day.

Buy Now $69 Buy now Sign Up

Desert Dudleya Planter Decoration

Image: Nordstrom

If you’re looking for an airy, relaxed desert look — you can’t go wrong with this dudleya planter.

Buy Now $79 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery: